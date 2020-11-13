‘Matrix 4’ Cast and Crew Avoid German Ban on Parties by Filming One

The cast and crew of the upcoming Matrix 4 film skirted Germany’s ban on parties and large social gatherings by reportedly throwing a party scene in the movie, Germany’s media have reported.

According to the newspaper Dild, the some 200 actors and production crew were treated to a wrap party at the Studio Babelsberg in Potsdam, Berlin. The party reportedly featured everything from a DJ to pyrotechnics and a packed dance floor all the way through to tattoo stations and food caravans handing out sushi and desserts.

Among those present at the party were lead actor Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, who were seen drinking a bottle of wine. The franchise’s creators, Lana and Lilli Wachowski were also spotted at the bash.

Via Daily Mail:

The Matrix cast flout Berlin's party ban by staging a fake film scene attended by Keanu Reeves and his girlfriendhttps://t.co/HQXB31WLCZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 13, 2020

“The mood was exuberant,” one attendee told the newspaper. “There was a rapid [Chinese coronavirus] test for everyone in advance. Everyone had to come with a mask, but many didn’t wear them later.”

Meanwhile, Studio Babelsberg spokeswoman Bianca Makarewicz suggested that the event avoided violation of Germany’s current lockdown measures as it was part of filming. However, attendees have since claimed that no shooting took place during the party.

“According to the production, it was the last day of shooting. It was a celebration scene … Hygiene requirements were adhered to,” Makarewicz said. “The production deliberately put this shoot with many people involved at the end of the shoot.”

Under Germany’s current lockdown rules, “indoor events are only allowed after registration, with an approved hygiene concept and a maximum of 50 people with masks and distance.”

The event points to what some are calling a double standards held by many in Hollywood with regards to adhering to lockdown measures both in the U.S. and abroad.

In August, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has taken one of America’s most draconian approaches to handling the pandemic, allowed famous musicians to ignore the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine rules so that they could perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

