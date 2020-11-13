Stephen King: When Will Republicans ‘Stop Supporting Trump and Start Supporting America?’

Hannah Bleau

Horror novelist and Hollywood producer Stephen King, who has spent years attacking President Trump and his supporters, now wonders when Republicans will cease “supporting Trump” and begin “supporting America.”

“Republicans: When are you going to stop supporting Trump and start supporting America?” the Pet Sematary author posed in a tweet to his 6.2 million Twitter followers.

The author’s question follows years of publicly criticizing Trump and his supporters, calling the president a “horse’s ass,” as well as a “vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters” and a “mendacious, narcissistic, draft-dodging, chickenshitty, bullshitty, chauvanistic, pussy-grabbing, bullyragging, racist, overweening, tax-dodging, whiny, boastful, dictatorial, and semi-literate.”

Republicans have also been the target of King’s vitriol. Last year, King peddled debunked fake news, openly pondering if Republicans were “supporting a President who is an active or passive Russian asset.”

Stephen King is hardly the only left-wing figure to criticize Trump’s allies for supporting the president’s efforts to ensure election integrity before closing the door on the final results. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) recently stated that Trump is “stoking the flames of violence” in his post-election battle and accused his allies of putting “selfish interests once again ahead of our country.” Other progressives have offered their opinions in a less refined way.

“I hate Donald trump and if you like him: I hate you too. Now what,” “Fancy” rapper Iggy Azalea proclaimed last week.

