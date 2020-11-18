LL Cool J: Some Politicians Upset Because a ‘Black Woman Will Be a Heartbeat Away from the Presidency’

Rapper and Hollywood actor LL Cool J is playing the race and gender cards, claiming that some politicians are challenging the media’s anointment of Joe Biden as president because it means that Kamala Harris will be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

The NCIS: Los Angeles star made the accusation in a tweet late Monday.

“Elephant in the room!!!! Some of these politicians are so upset that a black woman will be a heartbeat away from the Presidency that they’ll try anything to reverse this election,” he wrote. “Trust me on that.”

LL Cool J — real name, James Todd Smith — didn’t mention that the Republican party successfully put forth minority women in key Congressional races, including Young Kim, who unseated incumbent Democrat Gil Cisneros in California’s 39th congressional district, and Nicole Malliotakis, who defeated incumbent Democrat Max Rose in New York’s 11th congressional district.

In addition, Republican Michelle Steel defeated incumbent Democrat Harley Rouda in California’s 48th district.

Young Kim and Michelle Steele are of Korean descent while Malliotakis has a mixed Greek and Cuban background.

President Donald Trump experienced a rise in support from minorities in the 2020 election. He received an estimated 12 percent of the black vote, up from 8 percent in 2016, and saw increases in votes from Latino and Asian-American voters.

LL Cool J released a pro-Black Lives Matter rap in June in which he appeared to justify violent rioting in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

The rapper says in the three-minute rap: “After Chauvin killed George Floyd we got next. Molotov cocktails anarchy on the set. The rich took the loot so now we loot shit.”

