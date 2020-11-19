Rosanna Arquette: Trump Using ‘Coronavirus As a Weapon of Mass Destruction’

While explained to her Twitter followers why she wears a mask, left-wing actress Rosanna Arquette accused President Donald Trump of using the coronavirus “as a weapon of mass destruction.”

In her latest screed, Rosanna Arquette claimed that she wears a mask because she cares about people — even those with whom she disagrees politically — but then insisted that Trump is akin to a mass murderer.

“I wear a mask to protect others from possibly getting covid (if I’ve been exposed and don’t know it) even to protect people I don’t agree with on any level politically. covid is killing people and it’s being used by Trump as a weapon of mass destruction,” the Billionaire Boys Club actress wrote.

I wear a mask to protect others from possibly getting covid (if I’ve been exposed and don’t know it )even to protect people I don’t agree with on any level politically .covid is killing people and it’s being used by Trump as a weapon of mass destruction — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 18, 2020

Arquette certainly has shown how much she cares about people with whom she disagrees many times. Only one day before her caring mask tweet, for instance, she was calling all Republicans “Nazis” who are “committing crimes against humanity.”

The Gop are Nazi gestapo they blindly follow their insane unhinged leader and commit crimes against humanity. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 17, 2020

There are many, many other examples of Arquette’s caring. A few months ago, the Pulp Fiction actress was caring for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who she called “a pig.” Then there was her nice tweet where she insisted that “many deaths of innocent people” are on the heads of Republicans. Before that, Arquette revealed her love for the Israeli people by claiming they were exploiting the pandemic “for profit.”

Speaking of her penchant for spreading love, Arquette also found herself “disgusted” because she was “born white.” And who could forget her pledge to “never stand for the flag again.”

I’ll never stand for the flag again. pic.twitter.com/xEsoYgwwJA — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 6, 2019

