Edward Norton Launches Anti-Trump Rant: ‘We Cannot Let this Mobster Bully the USA’

Warner Bros. Pictures
Warner Bros. Pictures
David Ng

Hollywood actor and Obama ally Edward Norton has launched an anti-Trump social media rant in which he accuses the president of bluffing his way through the election aftermath. “We cannot let this mobster bully the USA,” the left-wing star tweeted.

Edward Norton is floating the conspiracy theory that President Trump is engaging in “a tactical delay” in order to buy time for a “coverup” and “evidence suppression.” Above all, he alleges, the president is in a “desperate endgame” to create “chaos & anxiety” about the election so that “he can cut a Nixon-style deal in exchange for finally conceding.”

The Oscar-nominated American History X star also called the president “whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy” and a “bitch.”

He added: “We cannot let this mobster bully the USA into a deal to save his ass by threatening our democracy. THAT is his play. But he’s got junk in his hand. So call him.”

Norton provided no evidence for his conjectures, except to say that he is the son of a federal prosecutor and has spent time around poker players.

The actor is a close ally of former President Barack Obama, having campaigned for the president and produced the glowing documentary By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, which aired on HBO in 2009. Norton also produced videos for Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

Norton had also advocated for abolishing the electoral college, claiming that it is rooted in “racism & slavery.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.