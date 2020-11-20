Stacey Abrams Joins Jeezy and Gucci’s ‘Verzuz’ to Encourage Georgia Runoff Voting

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate and left-wing political activist Stacey Abrams made an appearance during rappers Jeezy and Gucci Mane’s Verzuz rap battle on Thursday to encourage Georgians to vote in the state’s upcoming Senate runoff election.

Stacey Abrams thanked the rappers for allowing her to “crash” the show before their rap battle, adding that her appearance would earn her “street cred.” “Thank you guys for letting me crash before what I know is the battle to end all battles of Verzuz to end all Verzuz. So thank you for giving me some street cred with my nieces and nephews,” said Abrams.

“That’s right,” replied Jeezy.

“Can you wipe my record clean?” asked Gucci.

“Look, that’s a job that the governor could do, but, you know, we’ll have to think about that later,” replied the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate. “But for right now, we can at least make sure that everyone shows up to vote, so we have two senators to make sure we have COVID response, and we got stimulus money coming back to Georgia.”

Watch Below:

.@staceyabrams: Thank you for giving me some street cred with my nieces and nephews. Gucci Mane: Can you wipe my record clean? 😂😂Ὀ#VERZUZ #verzuzbatle pic.twitter.com/j9BAsgQblt — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) November 20, 2020

Abrams went on to thank Jeezy and Gucci for their work in mobilizing voters who previously have previously served time.

“I just wanted to say thank you to both of you especially for the work you’ve done to encourage folks who are coming back, returning citizens, to know that they have the right to vote,” said Abrams.

“I’ve got a younger brother whose been in and out of the system and I know that redemption is real and I know that the voices that these men and women can bring to our state matter,” she added. “So thank you for the work you’ve done.”

“That’s right we got you, baby. GA, you know we gonna stand up for ya,” Jeezy responded.

Democrat Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff reacted to Abrams’ appearance on the show by retweeting Verzuz’s image of Abram’s appearance on the show.

“Go Stacey!” tweeted the 33-year-old senate candidate.

In September, Kamala Harris popped up on the streaming series Verzuz when pop stars Brandy and Monica faced off. Harris pushed Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative.

