First Lady Melania Trump could have been headed to the opening of a new gallery in a bold black and white ensemble she wore on Saturday at the White House.

Melania Trump unveiled a new sculpture to a newly renovated Rose Garden, donning a black cashmere sweater by Ralph Lauren, an Azzedine Alaïa black leather waist belt, and a giraffe print crepe skirt by Valentino.

The skirt, with its signature print from the Italian fashion house, features a high waist and an inverted pleat in the back. It’s the sort of look that could be worn for an evening at the Guggenheim Museum. The skirt retails for about $2,400 and the Alaïa belt goes for $800.

Mrs. Trump paired the ensemble with Roger Vivier flats — which she previously wore with checkered black and white cropped pants by her friend Rachel Roy and a black turtleneck to take off for India. The Vivier flats retail for $895.

Mrs. Trump was unveiling Isamu Noguchi’s “Floor Frame” sculpture in the Rose Garden — a historic moment as it marks the first time in White House history that artwork by an Asain American has been included in the residence’s collection.

The sculpture mimics the roots of the oak tree that Mrs. Trump placed it in front of, taking a geometric shape with it seeming to grow into the ground and grow back up from out of the ground.

