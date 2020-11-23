Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Holiday Du Jour in Balenciaga Bubble Coat

First Lady Melania Trump is ready for the holiday season, stepping out of the White House in a look straight from the Paris, France runways.

Melania Trump accepted the White House Christmas tree, an 18-feet tall Fraser Fir from West Virginia that will be displayed in the Blue Room, donning a wool houndstooth bubble tie-neck coat by Balenciaga — styled by her personal couturier Hervé Pierre.

The coat, which plays on the Paris fashion house’s signature cocoon shapes, features fluted sleeves and an oversized necktie that swept in the wind as Mrs. Trump posed amongst the holiday carriage. The coat walked the Balenciaga runway in the house’s critically acclaimed Spring 2018 collection and once retailed for about $3,700.

Mrs. Trump paired the coat with her favorite pair of Christian Louboutin black suede boots, which she often breaks out for the winter chill, and a pair of Bottega Veneta black leather gloves. Loyal Fashion Notes readers will know that Mrs. Trump is particularly fond of gloves as accessory, serving both a function in keeping her warm and also bringing an old Hollywood regalness to sportswear.

In years past, Mrs. Trump has chosen similar silhouettes to accept the Christmas tree. Last year, Mrs. Trump chose an old-world blossoming Dolce & Gabbana coat with the same black suede Louboutin knee-high boots.

Two years ago, Mrs. Trump wore a red tartan cape by Michael Kors with black suede Louboutin boots. The year before that, in 2017, she chose a navy and red plaid Calvin Klein blazer coat to wear with her red Ralph Lauren turtleneck.

