‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Cast as George Bailey in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Live Event

Pete Davidson, who has spent years lampooning conservatives on Saturday Night Live and made headlines in 2017 for his Hillary Clinton tattoo, has been cast as George Bailey in the latest live-action adaptation of the Christmas classic Its a Wonderful Life.

Played by actor Jimmy Stewart in the iconic Frank Capra film, George Bailey famously loses faith in himself, his community, and Christmas. But his faith is restored after meeting Clarance Odbody, an angel who helps him see what the world would have been like if there never was a George Bailey.

The film debuted as a box office flop in 1947 but has grown to be considered one of Hollywood’s greatest Christmas heart-warmers. The show will be re-created in a special table read theater event in Reseda on Dec. 13, and will also be available on pay-per-view streaming. Proceeds from the show will benefit the nonprofit Ed Asner Family Center, which promotes mental health programs for special needs children.

“We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair,” Matthew Asner, co-founder of the Ed Asner Family Center, said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home. It will be a very meaningful night!”

With Davidson in the lead, the cast will also include Maude Apatow, Ellie Kemper, Bill Pullman, Carol Kane, Mia Farrow, Ed Begley, Jr., BD Wong, Diedrich Bader, Richard Kind, and others. Tom Bergeron will also host the table read event. Ads for the event promise “special surprise guests,” as well.

