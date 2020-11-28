Jon Voight Warns ‘We Are in Great Danger if We Fall Under a Biden Administration’

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight is warning that the United States will be “in great danger” if Joe Biden becomes president, adding that the left is trying to steal the election with fraudulent votes.

The Midnight Cowboy star also slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for shutting down the state again. “Gov. Newsom is taking away our freedom, your freedom. He’s a disgrace to mankind.”

Jon Voight made the comments in his most recent video that he posted to Twitter this week: “We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble. This is what they want, to destroy America. Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration.”

Watch below:

Voight, who lives in California, then launched a broadside against Gov. Newsom.

“Our state California is being ruled by a leftist mob — himself, Gov. Newsom is taking away our freedom, your freedom. He’s a disgrace to mankind — he and his relative Nancy Pelosi, who has tried to bring President Trump down,” he said. “Gov. Newsom has destroyed many lives of people who depended on their businesses and now he want to shut down again. He is a lie like all the left that are trying to destroy the USA.”

Voight continued: “I ask all to fight this battle now. To get them all out. I’ve been attacked by my fellow peers, saying I am preaching violence. When the truth is they all are. The left are burning and destroing our cities. We are willing to fight for freedom. Not freedom to burn down our flag, but to raise her up, with the glory of this land of the free. But the left are trying to stop these truths.

“Let us bring justice to the Supreme Court. Let them see how corrupt the left is with their fraudulent votes. Let the truth show itself, that President Trump is the only man that can save this nation. Let us fight this evil now and know that God’s truths will expose them all. Let me ask all to pray in the name of Jesus, Moses, and all saints for their hands of safety to be on us now. The way in which we’re being targeted will be hard to fix. But with all your love and prayers and truths, we can win this battle against this evil force that has taken over this country.”

Voight concluded: “We must get Gov. Newsom out. He is destroying the people’s freedom. We must remember who we are. We are a nation that fought the Civil War and we won that battle. Let’s not give up. God bless.”

In his recent videos, Voight has called Joe Biden “evil” and has expressed support for President Trump’s fight against Biden’s claim to victory in the presidential election.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com