Felicity Huffman Lands Lead in ABC Comedy Following Prison Sentence in College Admissions Bribery Scandal

Felicity Huffman is plotting her acting comeback, landing a lead role in an ABC baseball comedy. The role marks Huffman’s first major acting gig after she pled guilty to fraud stemming from her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

The comedy, according to a report by Deadline, will star Huffman as Susan Savage, the real-life owner of the minor-league baseball team The Sacramento River Cats. Savage inherited the Triple-A baseball team after her husband passed away.

Felicity Huffman will also executive produce the comedy alongside her co-star actor Zack Gottsagen.

“After suddenly losing her husband and inheriting his beloved team, she is forced to navigate her new normal with the help of her dysfunctional family, including her oldest son (Gottsagen), a baseball devotee with Down syndrome, her work family and the Sacramento community at large,” reports Deadline. “This is the story of a woman navigating grief, local politics and the business of sports and learning not just to adjust, but to thrive.

Last year, the Desperate Housewives actress pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. In addition to two weeks in jail, Huffman was also sentenced to a year of supervised release and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

