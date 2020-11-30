First Lady Melania Trump unveiled this year’s White House Christmas decorations, patriotically themed “America the Beautiful,” donning a luxe ensemble that mimicked the decor’s regal tones.

Melania Trump walked through the White House, putting the finishing touches on this year’s Christmas decorations, wearing a metallic lamé blouse by Dries Van Noten and a high-waisted black pencil skirt.

The blouse, similar to the shades of silver and gold adorned across the decor, retails for about $1,060.

Mrs. Trump paired the blouse and skirt with a thin gold Ralph Lauren belt and black Christian Louboutin pointed stilettos, a staple of her wardrobe.

Watch below:

