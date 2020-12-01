Hollywood Celebrities Who Pushed Georgia Boycott Over Abortion Are Now Leading Democrats’ Senate Fight

Dimitrios Kambouris; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/IS/MediaPunch /IPX;
David Ng

How much do Hollywood stars really care about Georgia? Here is one indication: Some of the same celebrities who threatened to boycott Georgia over its so-called “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill are now carpetbagging their way through the Peach State to support Democrat candidates for the Senate runoffs.

They were ready to abandon Georgia in a literal heartbeat. Now they want to tell Georgians how to vote.

Stars including Alec Baldwin, Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Sophia Bush, Patton Oswalt, and Debra Messing have all voiced their support for Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, urging Georgians to vote blue on January 5 and flip the Senate. But these same stars also backed the Georgia boycott nearly two years ago, signing a letter supporting the withdrawal of TV and movie productions unless Gov. Brian Kemp reconsidered the bill that would outlaw abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The boycott, which was also backed by major studios including Disney and Netflix, would have meant the loss of thousands of production jobs — mostly blue collar crew workers who toil long hours behind the camera. Georgia is Hollywood’s favorite filming location due to the state’s generous tax credits, luring lucrative shoots including AMC’s The Walking Dead; Marvel movies such as Black Panther and Ant-Man; and Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy.

Georgia is now ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

Alyssa Milano was one of Hollywood’s biggest Georgia boycotters, aggressively publicizing a letter in which 50 celebrities threatened to “do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women” if their demands weren’t met.

Milano is now on the frontline of Georgia’s runoff battle, frequently tweeting her support for Ossoff and Warnock.

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush was among the 50 signatories of the Georgia boycott letter. The actress is now a leader of Win Both Seats, an initiative to get out the minority vote for Democrats.

Alec Baldwin signed the boycott letter and is now hoping for an Ossoff-Warnock double victory on January 5.

Comedian Amy Schumer — who is a cousin of Sen. Schumer — supported the Georgia boycott and recently hosted a Democratic voter mobilization event for Georgia.

Comedian Patton Oswalt is another Georgia boycotter who is now using his influencer status to sway how Georgians vote.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing applauded Hollywood productions that threatened to leave Georgia. Now she is urging Georgians to vote blue.

