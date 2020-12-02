Rose McGowan: Time’s Up a ‘Vile PR Stunt,’ ‘Front for Human Traffickers;’ ‘Shame on the Actresses Involved’

Actress Rose McGowan is once again taking out the trash in her inimitable, no-feelings-spared style. The Hollywood star and activist has targeted Time’s Up as the next left-wing sacred cow to receive the heave-ho.

In an excoriating broadside, Rose McGowan blasted Time’s Up as a “vile PR stunt” in a tweet on Wednesday. She also shamed the A-list actresses who are involved in the group that was founded two years ago to combat sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Stars including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore, and Alyssa Milano hold board positions with the organization. Actresses Eva Longoria and Ashley Judd sit on the group’s governing board.

In her tweet, Rose McGowan called out the Democratic public relations powerhouse SKDKnickerbocker, which represents the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, and SKDK executive Anita Dunn, who was a leading adviser on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Dunn also advised Harvey Weinstein during the early days of his sexual harassment and assault scandal.

Time’s Up received criticism earlier this year for its refusal to help Tara Reade, the former Congressional staffer who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her nearly thirty years ago. The organization claimed that helping Reade would jeopardize its non-profit status since the accusation involved a candidate for office.

But others believe Time’s Up’s close ties to the Biden campaign played a large part in the decision.

“FRAUD ALERT! @timesup A vile PR stunt, a front for evil CAA & other human traffickers like Weinstein,” McGowan tweeted. “SHAME ON YOU. SHAME. And shame on the actresses involved in this lie. #sdkknickerbocker #anitadunn”

McGowan was reacting to a recent story revealing that Time’s Up splurged big on executive salaries while spending relatively little on its stated goal of helping victims of sexual misconduct.

The actress has been a vocal supporter of Tara Reade and her allegations against Biden.

McGowan revealed in a subsequent tweet on Wednesday that Time’s Up agreed to fund her lawsuit against her “torturers,” but she is declining the offer.

“I am formally refusing their offer of financial help. Tomorrow I’m tearing up the contract,” she wrote. “My current lawyers won’t rep me without $$$$, but feeling clean is better.”

The actress said Harvey Weinstein raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997, alleging that powerful executives in Hollywood and the media refused to believe her for years. She has also accused Oscar-winning filmmaker Alexander Payne of sexually assaulting her when she was 15. Payne has denied the allegations.

.@TIMESUPNOW said they’d fund my RICO lawsuit against my torturers. I am formally refusing their offer of financial help. Tomorrow I’m tearing up the contract. My current lawyers won’t rep me without $$$$, but feeling clean is better. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) December 2, 2020

