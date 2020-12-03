‘Harold & Kumar’ Star Kal Penn Teams with Kamala Harris’ Sister to Push South Asian Voters in Georgia

Democrats in Georgia are hoping to motivate Indian-American voters to turn out in droves for the Senate runoff election in January and have enlisted South Asian Hollywood actors to get the message out.

Harold & Kumar star Kal Penn, who previously served in the Obama White House, has teamed up with Kamala Harris’ sister, Maya, and niece, Meena, for a video titled “Brown and Down: The Sequel,” in which they encourage Indian-Americans in Georgia to register and vote for Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The video features actors Manish Dayal of Fox’s medical drama The Resident; Nik Dodani, who plays electronics store employee Zahid in Netflix’s Atypical; as well as Sendhil Ramamurthy and Punam Patel. Dodani directed and co-wrote the video, which comes from the pro-Biden group called IMPACT, the Indian American Impact Fund.

In the video, Dodani dreams about attending a Diwali celebration at the White House, only to wake up in the middle of a Zoom conference.

“There are over 100,000 South Asians in Georgia that we need to register and turn out,” Maya Harris says in the video.

“So we could literally be the margin of victory in these races?” Punam Patel asks hopefully.

Maya Harris urges that “we gotta close the deal” on the Senate runoffs, “just like we did for Joe and Kamala!” She adds: “We have got to make sure that everyone requests and drops off their ballots in time.”

Watch below:

Kamala Harris and her sister Maya are of partial Indian descent. Their mother immigrated from India and their father came from Jamaica.

As Breitbart News reported, Democrats are hoping that immigrants from Asia and their children will turn Georgia blue. The number of immigrant voters and their voting-age children in Georgia has skyrocketed by 337 percent between 2000 to 2020.

Georgia is now ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com