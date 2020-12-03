Pearl Jam, Lin-Manuel Miranda Join Forces to Get Out Latino Vote for Georgia Runoffs

Georgia is now ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

In an effort to boost the Democrat’s chances in Georgia, the rock group Pearl Jam is teaming up with Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda to hold a virtual conversation about “art and activism” that will raise money for three Latino organizations, including the the Latino Victory Project, a left-wing PAC that mobilizes the Latino base for Democrat candidates.

Viewers have the option of donating between $10 to $150 to watch the livestream on December 16. Georgia native Wayne Brady will host the event.

A press release for the fundraiser said that donations “will be used to mobilize the Latino community to vote in Georgia’s runoff election by underwriting text and phone banking, mailers, canvassing, bus tours through communities during early voting, and other voter mobilization efforts.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda — who hails from Washington Heights in New York — was a prominent fundraiser for Joe Biden’s campaign, holding a virtual Hamilton reunion to raise money for the Democratic presidential hopeful.

Hollywood stars are working overtime to get out the minority vote for Democratic Senate challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Sophia Bush are spearheading Win Both Seats, a group raising money for “black and brown” community organizers who are mobilizing the black and Latino votes in Georgia.

Harold & Kumar star Kal Penn recently teamed up with Kamala Harris’ sister, Maya, for a video featuring several South Asian Hollywood actors urging Indian-Americans in Georgia to vote for Democrats.

