Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to Host ‘Gutsy Women’ Series on Apple TV+

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton are set to host and produce a docuseries, entitled, Gutsy Women. The series will stream on Apple’s service Apple TV+ and will seek to answer the question: “what exactly does it take to be a Gutsy Woman?”

The docuseries is inspired by the pair’s best-selling book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, according to a report by Deadline. The outlet reports that the show will feature the former first lady and her daughter answer the question, “what exactly does it take to be a Gutsy Woman?”

According to Apple, the docuseries will also feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s book includes portraits of women such as writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, historian Mary Ritter Beard, abolitionist Harriet Tubman, LGBT rights activist Edith Windsor, and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, among others.

The series will be produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions, a new company founded by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, as well as actor Sam Branson, reports Deadline. The company is also repped by WME.

Gutsy Women will be joining Oprah Winfrey’s docuseries, The Oprah Conversation, a platform that the billionaire media mogul has used to advise white people on how to address “unconscious” racism, warning that “first-degree racism” is a phenomenon “in some parts of the country.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.