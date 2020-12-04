ABC Gives Julia Louis-Dreyfus Platform to Promote Get Out the Vote Event for Left-Wing Group Under Investigation in Georgia

ABC’s Good Morning America allowed Julia Louis-Dreyfus to promote a left-wing voter group that is currently under investigation in Georgia for allegedly trying to illegally register people ahead of the state’s hotly contested Senate runoff elections in January.

The GMA anchors, including former Clinton White House spokesman George Stephanopoulos, didn’t bring up the pending investigation in Georgia or ask the Veep star any questions about the probe during the interview on Friday.

On the GMA broadcast, Julia Louis-Dreyfus promoted her upcoming Veep reunion, which will raise money for America Votes, a progressive group that mobilizes voter turnout for Democratic candidates. The cast will perform a livestream reading of the episode “Mother,” in which President Selina Meyer loses the Nevada recount and thus the White House, while also dealing with the death of her mother.

Watch below:

We’re chatting with @OfficialJLD about #VeepUncut and some very special guest stars who are helping out! pic.twitter.com/koj2PuN55i — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 4, 2020

The actress said that the table read is “all to benefit America Votes in Georgia, which is a marvelous organization about educating voters, informing voters, reminding people if you’re under the age of 65, you have to re-register to get your mail-in ballot. They’re getting all that messaging out, which is critical of course. So we’re really happy to be helping them out.”

So excited for the #VeepUncut Table Read. Two things to know:

1. We'll perform extra, never before released material from the episode.

2. We have more special guests: @BeanieFeldstein, @DonCheadle & @PaulScheer!

Book your spot at https://t.co/Y9Eg8F4i1T. Live Sunday at 8 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/tgx9hvQDqj — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) December 4, 2020

This week, Georgia election officials announced an investigation into a number of groups, including America Votes, for potential violations of election law.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that America Votes has sent absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they haven’t lived for more than 25 years. “These third-party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible,” Raffensperger reportedly said in a press conference on Monday.

On GMA, Stephanopoulos and his co-anchors didn’t tell viewers that America Votes is a left-wing group that helps Democrat candidates or broach the subject of the investigation in any way.

Instead, the journalists asked Louis-Dreyfus about her famous solo dance number from Seinfeld and whether or not she thinks there will ever be another Veep season.

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

