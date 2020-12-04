Rob Schneider Mocks California Gov. Newsom for Lockdown Hypocrisy

Actor Rob Schneider took to Twitter on Friday to mock Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom for his hypocrisy regarding his own lockdown in response to the coronavirus.

“I’m making a list of people who could care less about following Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, so far I have: 1. Gavin Newsom,” tweeted Schneider on Friday.

I’m making a list of people who could care less about following Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, so far I have: 1. Gavin Newsom pic.twitter.com/6kBtl353y7 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 4, 2020

Last month, Newsom was photograhed attending a dinner party with about a dozen friends at the pricy French Laundry restaurant in the Napa wine country, in violation of his own harsh lockdown orders.

The Democrat governor later apologized to reporters during one of his coronavirus press conferences, admitting that he needs to practice what he preaches but claiming that when he arrived at the restaurant, the group was “larger than I anticipated.”

“I made a bad mistake,” said Newsom. “Instead of sitting down I should have stood up and walked back and got in my car and drove to my house.”

“The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted and I’ve got to own that,” the governor added. “And so I want to apologize to you because I need to preach and practice. Not just preach and not practice.”

Schneider has hammered Newsom before over the far-left governor’s hypocrisy.

Dear Emperor @GavinNewsom

During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window?

We promise NOT to sing… we will all just whisper, “PLEASE RECALL DIPSHIT GAVIN NEWSON!” https://t.co/wJKM2sPBtL — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 17, 2020

“Dear Emperor Gavin Newsom. During our allotted 3 family limit this Thanksgiving, if my Aunt comes over, can I throw her a slice of turkey from the window? We promise NOT to sing… we will all just whisper, “PLEASE RECALL DIPSHIT GAVIN NEWSON!” Schneider wrote, tearing into Newsom over California’s Thanksgiving social distancing rules calling for limits on the number of attendees per household.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.