Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is Red Hot in McQueen, Zebra Manolo Blahniks

First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House and arrived in Georgia on Saturday evening in a red hot look featuring leather and animal print.

Melania Trump, alongside President Trump, stepped out onto the South Lawn in a double-breasted red leather Alexander McQueen trench coat featuring a fluted hemline and sharp padded shoulders.

The McQueen coat debuted on the Parisian runway in Fall 2019 and retails for about $6,200.

Paired with the statement trench are zebra pony skin stilettos by Manolo Blahnik which are piped at the edges with red leather. Mrs. Trump has worn snakeskin heels and those with stripes, but never a zebra print.

The stilettos are only available used and retail for about $875.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.