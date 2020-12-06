Comedian Whitney Cummings Calls Out Wealthy Hollywood Elites Who Want Lockdowns for Everyone Except Nannies, Amazon Deliverers

Whitney Cummings, comedian and creator of the CBS hit sitcom Two Broke Girls, is calling out wealthy Hollywood elites who support lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, saying that they want everyone to stay at home except for nannies, grocery workers, and Amazon and Postmates deliverers.

Whitney Cummings made her caustic comment in a tweet Friday as tens of millions of Californians hunker down for another stay-at-home order that will essentially prevent people from leaving their homes except for essential activities.

The mandate is expected to wreak further economic devastation throughout California, hitting the restaurant industry especially hard.

“It’s amazing how wealthy hollywood people want everyone to say home except grocery workers and Postmates and Amazon delivery people and nannies,” Cummings noted

California’s stay-at-home orders have met with resistance from county sheriffs around the state. The Riverside County Sheriff recently called Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) a hypocrite and a bully, indicating that his department won’t enforce the governor’s orders.

Sheriffs in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Sacramento counties have also said they won’t penalize people for not complying with the stay-at-home mandate.

Whitney Cummings is one of a small number of mainstream comedians who targets fellow liberals for their hypocritical and over-sensitive behavior.

Last year, she revealed that she once got in trouble with human resources for saying “Merry Christmas” to a television production crew.

