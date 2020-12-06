‘Saturday Night Live’ Mocks Staten Island Business Lockdown Protesters as ‘Queers’ and ‘Babies’

NBC’s Saturday Night Live mocked Staten Islanders who recently protested against restrictions on indoor drinking and dining, using the words “babies” and “queers” to describe the demonstrators.

Cast member Pete Davidson addressed the recent protest at Mac’s Public House in the borough’s Grant City neighborhood during the show’s “Weekend Update” segment. On Wednesday, a large crowd protested outside the pub after the general manager was arrested the previous day for allowing patrons to drink and eat indoors in apparent violation of orange zone restrictions.

Davidson, who hails from Staten Island, called the protestors “babies” in his “Weekend Update” appearance. He also voiced support for stay-at-home restrictions.

“I saw the protest. People were outside the bar shouting about freedom, taunting the cops, chanting they should arrest the governor. But it’s Staten Island so I assumed it was just a typical last call.”

“Weekend Update” host Colin Jost asked, “Are you against these protests?”

“I mean kind of,” Davidson replied. “But I’m just happy I’m no longer the first thing people think when they say ‘What’s the worst thing about Staten Island?'” He added: “They’re making us look like babies. You know it’s bad when even people in Boston are like, ‘Ah, drink at home, you queers!'”

Watch below:

At one point, Jost asked, “Do you think people should stay at home until the pandemic gets better?”

Davidson replied: “Yeah. Everyone wants to go have fun but there’s plenty of stuff you can do at home.”

On Friday, Mac’s Public House declared itself an “autonomous zone” in order to stay open for two hours Friday night.

Restaurants and bars across the country are facing dire financial circumstances as restrictions remain on indoor drinking and dining. In California, establishments also face outdoor dining bans as the governor moves to implement a stay-at-home order for much of the state, which is expected to take effect Sunday night.

