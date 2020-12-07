‘Supernatural’ Cast Teaming with Stacey Abrams to Help Elect Democrats in Georgia Senate Election

Whoever wins the Senate runoff elections in Georgia will control the balance of power in Washington, D.C. With the Senate majority leadership only two seats away, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.” Now cast members of the long-running CW paranormal series Supernatural will unite with failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Stacey Abrams for a virtual fundraising event on Tuesday to raise money for Abrams’ “voting rights” organization Fair Fight.

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins will join Abrams and series creator Eric Kripke for the event, aimed at raising money for the group helping get-out-the-vote for progressive candidate.

The event’s website reads:

If there’s one thing the past 15 years of Supernatural have taught us, it’s that Sam, Dean, Castiel and their friends are always willing to fight for a good cause. Now, it’s our turn — and we’re inviting our beloved #SPNFamily to join us. Team up with the cast of Supernatural and Stacey Abrams to help defeat one of the most terrifying monsters of all: voter suppression! Chip in any amount to join the Cast of Supernatural and special guest Stacey Abrams, for a virtual grassroots fundraiser to benefit Fair Fight, an organization on the front lines of the battle against voter suppression. Your contribution will make sure everyone has a chance to make their voices heard at the polls!

Organizers are suggesting a donation of $30, which will give viewers a chance to win “exclusive” memorabilia such as pins and chances to meet the cast members in person:

This LIVE, one-night-only event brings together series creator Eric Kripke and stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and the cast of Supernatural right in your living room. The event will feature discussion about the show and live performances from the cast. We want you to join our live conversation so badly that we’ll also be offering some incentives: top contributors and trivia question winners will get exclusive Supernatural memorabilia straight from the cast & crew including a SPN year one crew jacket, crew pins, exclusive experiences with SPN cast members and even parts from one of the Impalas!

Fair Fight was founded by Abrams, a former Georgia state representative, following her defeat to Governor Brian Kemp in 2018. Abrams has since claimed her loss was the result of voter suppression tactics against likely Democratic voters. She has never provided any evidence to support this claim.

According to the group’s mission statement, their aim is primarily to ensure “fair elections in Georgia and around the country,” although they do admit to “engaging in partnership to support and elect pro voting rights, progressive leaders.”

Their mission statement explains:

We promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights. Fair Fight brings awareness to the public on election reform, advocates for election reform at all levels, and engages in other voter education programs and communications. Voter suppression of voters of color and young voters is a scourge our country faces in states across the nation. Georgia’s 2018 elections shone a bright light on the issue with elections that were rife with mismanagement, irregularities, unbelievably long lines and more, exposing both recent and also decades-long actions and inactions by the state to thwart the right to vote. Georgians and Americans are fighting back. Fair Fight Action engages in voter mobilization and education activities and advocates for progressive issues; in addition Fair Fight Action has mounted significant programs to combat voter suppression in Georgia and nationally.

Abrams is one of the most prominent Democratic campaigners in Georgia ahead of next month’s all-important Senate run-off elections that will ultimately determine which party has control of the upper chamber.

In recent weeks, several Hollywood figures have also thrown their weight behind the effort to elect Democrats in Georgia, with the likes of George Clooney, Will Smith, Joaquin Phoenix, and Leonardo DiCaprio all pouring money into the war chest of Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the hope it will help them prevail in the January 5 election.

