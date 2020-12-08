George Clooney Envisions Hope On Horizon Once Coronavirus ‘Is Over and Trump’s Out of Office’

George Clooney reportedly took a dig at President Donald Trump while being honored by New York’s Museum of Modern Art on Monday.

The Oscar-winning celebrity received an all-star tribute during the museum’s annual film benefit, which took the form of a virtual ceremony. During his speech, Clooney addressed the toll the coronavirus has taken on people around the world before mentioning the president.

“We have faced an overwhelming threat that has affected people all over the world. But what I want to say to all of you is that we’re going to get through it. This scourge that’s disrupted so many lives, it’s terrified us, wrecked our economy, left us feeling like there’s no hope,” Clooney said according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Well, now we see there is. There’s more than hope. There is a bright light at the end of this tunnel. We will soon say goodbye to the dark ages. Goodbye to fear. Goodbye to doubt. Goodbye to the anxiety. Once this is over and Trump’s out of office, we should probably do something about COVID, too. That would be important. Here’s to 2021. We’ll see you in person then.”

The all-star tribute reportedly featured virtual appearances by Clooney’s past co-stars, including Tilda Swinton and ER actress Julianna Margulies.

Clooney stumped for Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign, participating in a fundraiser with former President Barack Obama in which the two friends discussed defeating President Trump’s reelection bid.

Prior to the 2016 election, the Ocean’s Eleven star infamously predicted that Trump would lose his bid for the White House. “There is not gonna be a President Donald Trump. It’s not gonna happen,” Clooney said during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival.

