‘Star Trek’ Cast Joins Forces with Stacey Abrams in Fundraiser for Georgia Senate Democrats

Star Trek cast members have found a new Starfleet captain and her name is Stacey Abrams.

Actors from five different Star Trek casts including George Takei, Brent Spiner, Kate Mulgrew, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Wil Wheaton, and Jonathan Frakes will team up with the failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate to raise money for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are hoping to unseat the state’s Republican Senate incumbents in the runoff elections in January.

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

The Star Trek fundraiser, set for Saturday, will seek to add more cash to Georgia Democrats’ growing war chest. The official invitation states that the Zoom event will serve as a “fundraiser in support of Jon Ossoff & Rev. Raphael Warnock.” Stacey Abrams will appear as a “special guest” for the fundraiser.

Very excited to join the incredible @staceyabrams & an illustrious group of #StarTrek actors to raise funds supporting efforts for the extremely important Georgia runoffs. Join us this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/7cmqW5J59N — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) December 7, 2020

Stacey Abrams, who has publicly expressed her fandom for the Star Trek universe, has been working to mobilize Hollywood celebrities around the Georgia runoffs in the hopes that their star power will draw donations and build social media momentum behind the Democrat challengers.

Among her efforts is Win Both Seats, a fundraising group spearheaded by actors Kumail Nanjiani and Sophia Bush to benefit “black and brown” community organizers in Georgia who are working to get out the minority vote for Democrats.

Watch below:

The money is pouring in. A recent Veep cast reunion with Julia Louis-Dreyfus raised more than $640,000 to help the left-wing organization America Votes to mobilize voters in Georgia.

Stars including George Clooney, Will Smith, and Leonardo DiCaprio have also donated money to help Democrats in the runoffs.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com