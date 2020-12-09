Chris Rock: Biden Should Create ‘Supreme Court of Science’ to Decide Medical, Environmental Issues

Actor-comedian Chris Rock wants Joe Biden to create a “Supreme Court of Science,” which would effectively be a fourth branch of government that would independently adjudicate matters pertaining to public health and the environment.

Chris Rock spoke with Deadline to promote his awards chances for FX’s Fargo. During the interview, he said he wants politics removed from “life-and-death” matters.

“I would hope that Mr. Biden institutes some scientific department — like, the Supreme Court of Science, just for the lack of a better name. — that would be in charge of anything medical or environmental,” Rock said. “Basically, I would hope that the government instills a mechanism, so that if there’s ever anything environmental or medical, this mechanism would take over — thus, eliminating politics out of a life-and-death situation.”

In a speech this week, Joe Biden botched the name of the federal department in charge of public heath, calling it “Health and Education Services.” (The actual name is the Department of Health and Human Services). He also mangled the name of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whom he wants to lead the department.

Chris Rock said that the prospect of Joe Biden presidency makes him feel “optimistic” but added that he’s not overjoyed by the idea of Biden in the White House.

“I don’t know. When Biden won, I wasn’t jumping for joy. I was like Tom Hanks in Cast Away; I just wanted to hug Helen Hunt,” he said.

