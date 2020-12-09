Kumail Nanjiani Trashes Men Who Support Trump: ‘Traditional Masculinity Is a Disease’

Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani has insulted men who support President Donald Trump, claiming that “traditional masculinity is a disease.”

The Hollywood star was reacting to an article from the ABC News-owned, left-wing publication FivetThirtyEight that argues that many men stuck with the president through the coronavirus pandemic because they share his macho, “shrug it off” attitude toward the virus.

“Traditional masculinity is a disease,” Nanjiani tweeted in response.

Nanjiani’s disdain for “traditional masculinity” comes nearly one year after he posted a shirtless picture of himself to Instagram, showing off the chiseled torso that he acquired for the upcoming Marvel superhero movie The Eternals.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kumail Nanjiani is one of Hollywood’s leading activists in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Along with actress Sophia Bush, he is spearheading the group Win Both Seats, which is raising money for “black and brown” community organizers whose goal is to mobilize minority voters for Democrats.

On Wednesday, the actor tweeted his support of Raphael Warnock, one of the Democrat challengers in Georgia.

During the presidential campaign, Nanjiani was an active Joe Biden supporteer, participating in a “South Asian Block Party” fundraiser for the Democratic candidate.

