Taylor Swift Mask Shames Nashville Bar Patrons: ‘A Lot of People Don’t Care’ About Potential Coronavirus Spread

Pop superstar and Joe Biden supporter Taylor Swift has admonished Nashville residents who go out to bars without wearing masks, saying that “a lot of people. don’t care” about the potential transmission of the coronavirus.

She also weighed in on the presidential election, recalling feeling “relief” when mainstream media outlets anointed Biden as the president-elect.

Taylor Swift made her comments in a cover story for Entertainment Weekly, which named her as one of its “entertainers of the year.” In the interview, the magazine asked the Grammy-winning star what she thought of bar patrons crowding Nashville’s Lower Broadway area without wearing masks.

“I mean, you just immediately think of the health workers who are putting their lives on the line — and oftentimes losing their lives. If they make it out of this, if they see the other side of it, there’s going to be a lot of trauma that comes with that; there’s going to be things that they witnessed that they will never be able to un-see,” she said.

Swift compared the trauma of healthcare workers to what her grandfather experienced fighting in World War II.

“God, you hope people would respect it and would understand that going out for a night isn’t worth the ripple effect that it causes. But obviously we’re seeing that a lot of people don’t seem to have their eyes open to that — or if they do, a lot of people don’t care, which is upsetting.”

Swift also discussed Joe Biden, whose presidential bid she endorsed. She recalled feeling uncertain during election night

“We realized really early into the night that we weren’t going to get an accurate picture of the results,” Swift said. When the media eventually claimed Biden as the winner, she recalled being on the set of a music video she was directing.

“It wasn’t popping bottles of champagne. It was this moment of quiet, cautious elation and relief.”

