Hollywood Celebrities Rally Behind Raphael Warnock: ‘Soul of Our Democracy Is at Stake’

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.” Now left-wing Hollywood celebrities are rallying behind Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock (D) as the candidate faces growing criticism for his relationship with the late Cuban Communist dictator Fidel Castro, whom he eulogized in 2016.

Raphael Warnock is hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler during the Georgia runoffs next month. But his campaign has hit turbulence over the Fidel Castro controversy. Warnock eulogized Castro at his church four years ago, calling the tyrant a “complex” man, “kind of like America’s legacy is complex.”

Warnock was also the youth pastor at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York, when it hosted Castro in 1995. Video footage of the event shows congregation members chanting Castro’s name.

Sen. Loeffler told Breitbart News that her opponent’s apparent sympathies for the Communist dictator expose his “radical, socialist agenda.”

Rushing in to perform what appears to be damage control, Hollywood stars are bolstering Warnock on social media by urging people to vote and donate money. They are also repeating the same party messaging: “The soul of our democracy is at stake.”

Oscar-nominee Mark Ruffalo helped lead the charge, urging his fans to donate to the candidate’s campaign.

The soul of our democracy is at stake. #VoteWarnock to save the Senate. https://t.co/zVxAWP5seJ pic.twitter.com/8dRiTAeMjE — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 9, 2020

Who’s the Boss star Alyssa Milano promoted the meme with the hashtag #Vote Warnock.

Some of the stars, including Will & Grace actress Debra Messing and actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani, wore “Vote Warnock” t-shirts.

It is #VoteWarnock day! The soul of our democracy is at stake. #VoteWarnock to save the Senate. Donate here! https://t.co/2pxlASbMFa pic.twitter.com/E9oqXD95qr — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 9, 2020

The soul of our democracy is at stake. #VoteWarnock to save the Senate. https://t.co/H15gMKDQ7N pic.twitter.com/l348O4WiKe — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 9, 2020

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted: “Healthcare is at stake. Jobs are at stake. Justice is at stake The very soul of our democracy is at stake.”

Healthcare is at stake. Jobs are at stake. Justice is at stake The very soul of our democracy is at stake. #VoteWarnock to save the Senate. #AmericaNeedsGeorgia

#PopsAndPupsForTheRev 👨&🐶4 WARNOCK‼️ https://t.co/5qG5dcWytK pic.twitter.com/ZQAaRkkOv4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 9, 2020

Scandal star Kerry Washington and The Hangover and Community star Ken Jeong also repeated the left’s new mantra.

The soul of our democracy is at stake. #VoteWarnock to save the Senate. https://t.co/kunddQ4DD5 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 9, 2020

The soul of our democracy is at stake. #VoteWarnock to save the Senate. https://t.co/1Vfcr3k1p4 pic.twitter.com/VlyShvVxnv — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) December 9, 2020

Star Trek star George Takei also amplified the Democrats’ messaging.

The soul of our democracy is at stake. To my Georgia friends, #VoteWarnock on Jan. 5th to save the Senate and retake the majority. https://t.co/B55Ggwfiqb pic.twitter.com/4ijOtjv7Hc — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 9, 2020

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown urged her fans to “donate and amplify” the left’s messaging around Warnock.

The soul of our democracy is at stake, everybody! If you’re in #Georgia, PLEASE #VoteWarnock to save the Senate. And if you can, please donate and amplify! 💙https://t.co/VmtAoNEPsC pic.twitter.com/XPRuVJXh8N — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 9, 2020

