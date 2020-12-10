Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel Leading ‘Elf’ Reunion Fundraiser to Help Democrats Win Georgia

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities are putting their star power behind the runoffs, with cast reunions of popular movies and TV shows helping to rake in the cash. The latest effort comes from Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, who will lead a cast reunion of the 2003 movie Elf to raise money for Georgia Democrats.

The livestream event, set for Sunday, will also feature Elf-costars Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Jon Favreau, and Andy Richter. Noticeably absent from the line-up is James Caan, who played Ferrell’s biological father in the original movie.

I've got the best Sunday plans EVER, and I want y'all to join! At 4pm ET, I'll be hosting #ElfForGeorgia, a table read with Will Ferrell, @ZooeyDeschanel & special guests to raise $ for GA Dems. Join me: https://t.co/4ETzyX7tfm — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) December 10, 2020

“Your donation to the Georgia Democratic Party supports their critical efforts to reach millions of voters and protect their right to vote for the January 5th Senate runoffs,” the official invitation reads.

“If Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win, the Dems will flip the Senate! Join us to #ShowUpForGeorgia.”

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently led a Veep cast reunion that raised more than $640,000 to help Georgia Democrats win in January.

Other planned reunions include a Star Trek fundraiser and an event with the cast of the CW teen drama series Supernatural.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com