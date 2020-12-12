Grammy Winning Producer Rick Rubin Charged with Breaking Lockdown Rules After Walking Alone on Hawaii Beach

Grammy-winning music producer Rick Rubin was charged with violating Hawaii’s quarantine rules after he was apparently caught walking alone on a deserted beach in September.

No one else was reportedly in the area of the beach at the time, except for a member of the paparazzi, who followed Rubin after his arrival in Hawaii on September 1, according to a report by The Garden Island. Rubin was charged with violating Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine on September 2, after a passerby took a video on their cellphone, capturing the producer breaking the state’s rules.

The protocols, which were implemented in response to the Chinese coronavirus, mandate a 14-day quarantine for off-island visitors.

Rubin’s next court date is scheduled for February 9, 2021 but it is not known whether the veteran producer’s presence will be required at trial.

The violation also carries a maximum fine of $5,000 and potential jail time but given that Rubin was simply walking alone on a beach and not doing something such as hosting a large event, it is unlikely that a guilty verdict would earn a severe sentence.

Rubin is a famed record producer who has been the co-president of Columbia Records, and who — along with Russell Simmons — is credited with co-founding the Def Jam Recordings label, which is known for featuring multi-platinum recording artists such as Run-D.M.C. and the Beastie Boys among many more.

Rubin has also worked with artists producing the albums of Jay-Z, Eminem, Public Enemy, LL Cool J, Sheryl Crow, Tom Petty, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.