Rob Schneider Urges Gavin Newsom Recall: ‘When You Step on Our Liberties, We Will Kick Your Ass Out of Office’

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider is urging his fellow Californians to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), saying that politicians must pay a political price for depriving residents of their freedoms.

“It’s possible now to recall CaGov @GavinNewsom,” Rob Schneider tweeted Friday. “Help send a message to other despot, hypocritical leaders that when you step on our liberties, we will kick your ass out of office &you’ll have to learn what’s it’s like to actually work for a living.”

Help send a message to other despot,hypocritical leaders that when you step on our liberties, we will kick your ass out of office &you’ll have to learn what’s it’s like to actually work for a living https://t.co/D07equWjqx — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 11, 2020

Rob Schneider’s message comes as much of California has gone back under stay-at-home orders, which essentially require people to stay at home except for essential tasks. People whose jobs are deemed essential are allowed to leave their homes to travel to and from work.

The orders have provoked widespread anger at state and local leaders, especially Gov. Newsom, who was caught last month partying indoors in a large group without wearing a mask or practicing social distancing.

Last week, Schneider mocked Newsom for failing to adhere to his own coronavirus recommendations. “I’m making a list of people who could care less about following Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, so far I have: 1. Gavin Newsom,” the Deuce Bigalow star tweeted.

The actor previously called for Newsom to be recalled in October, when he blasted the governor’s Thanksgiving restrictions.

