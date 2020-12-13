Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Becomes One of the Youngest Grammy Nominees in History

NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Ivy Carter is an official Grammy nominee.

When the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2021 Grammys last month, Beyoncé scored a nomination for best music video for “Brown Skin Girl,” which Ivy Carter is credited as a featured artist. The 8-year-old’s name did not appear on the nominees list, but the Grammys recently updated its website to now include her.

The update also includes Nigerian singer Wizkid, who appears on the song and video. SAINt JHN — who is featured on the track but was not in the video — was still not listed as a nominee.

The best music video Grammy is awarded to the main and featured artists on the track, as well as the video’s director and producer.

“Brown Skin Girl” is a celebration of dark- and brown-skinned women and features Beyoncé namedropping Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Kelly Rowland. She sings the lyrics, “I love everything about you, from your nappy curls to every single curve.” Ivy Carter gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song.

“Brown Skin Girl” appears on Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift,” a 2019 album featuring songs inspired by “The Lion King,” where Beyoncé voiced the character Nala. This year, Beyoncé released “Black Is King,” the visual companion of “The Gift” which included the video for “Brown Skin Girl.” Beyoncé, who earned nine Grammy nominations this year, is nominated for best music film for “Black Is King.”

“Brown Skin Girl” has won Ivy Carter a number of awards, including two Soul Train Music Awards, a BET Award and a NAACP Image Award. Ivy Carter is listed as a co-writer of the song alongside Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Wizkid, SAINt JHN and others.

The 2021 Grammys will take place Jan. 31.