Debra Messing Defends Saying She Hopes Trump Is ‘the Most Popular Boyfriend’ in Prison

Left-wing Hollywood star Debra Messing is not only standing by the gay insult that she tweeted last week at President Donald Trump, she is now hoping for physical violence on the commander in chief.

Debra Messing expressed her wish in a tweet on Monday in which she claimed without evidence that the president has “perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people.” As a result, she reasoned, the president must now suffer in a similar fashion.

“Rape is an act of violence. Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people. My hope is (and this is the first time in my life) that the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators,” the Will & Grace star wrote.

Let me be clear: I said nothing about LGBTQI/queer LOVE.

Rape is an act of violence. Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people. My hope is (and this is the first time in my life) that the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators. #LGBTQIAally https://t.co/HvejpMI1wA — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 14, 2020

Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News. Messing’s tweet appears to violate Twitter’s terms of service forbidding threats of violence and inciting others to abuse or harassment.

Last week, Messing tweeted that she hopes President Trump ends up in jail where he will become the “most popular boyfriend” among the inmates. The tweet received online blowback for its homophobic subtext, which the actress denied, saying that she is an “LGBTQIA” ally.

AMERICA. THIS is a LEADER.@realDonaldTrump you are a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal. I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates. https://t.co/gn5maHZl1y — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) December 10, 2020

Debra Messing was one of Hollywood’s most vocal Joe Biden supporters, participating in virtual fundraisers for the Democratic candidate and regularly praising him on social media.

The actress is a past Twitter offender. In June, she got hit with a Twitter fact check after Breitbart News reported that she posted a fake photo in an attempt to conflate President Trump and Adolf Hitler. The tweet was later removed from her account.

In September, she called the president a “rapist” and a “pedophile” on Twitter but this time received no fact-check from the social media platform.

