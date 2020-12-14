‘Elf’ Reunion with Will Ferrell Raises More than $400K for Georgia Democrats

Georgia is ground zero in the battle for the balance of power in Washington, D.C., as control of the U.S. Senate now hinges on the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in the Peach State. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) recently declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.”

On Sunday, the stars of the hit 2003 movie Elf reportedly raised more than $400,000 to help carry Georgia Democrats over the finish line in the coming runoff election.

The virtual fundraiser reaped $402,966 by the the end of Sunday’s livestream, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. A similar cast reunion of HBO’s Veep brought in more than $640,000 earlier this month.

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel reprised their Elf roles for the live reading, which also featured co-stars Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, and Andy Richter. “Your donation to the Georgia Democratic Party supports their critical efforts to reach millions of voters and protect their right to vote for the January 5th Senate runoffs,” the event’s official invitation reads.

The Hangover star Ed Helms helped to promote the fundraiser, saying that he wants to take the Senate from Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) “cold, purple hands.”

There’s 20k people watching our #ElfForGeorgia table read, and it only just started! Donate and join the stream now! https://t.co/b9cT4pfkqW pic.twitter.com/MQr6x5yiyE — Ed Helms (@edhelms) December 13, 2020

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Jason Esteves, treasurer of the Democratic Party of Georgia, participated in the fundraiser. “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by voting loud for all to hear,” he said.

The Elf reunion is one of several Hollywood celebrity efforts to boost the chances of Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to unseat Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Kumail Nanjiani — who participated in the Veep fundraiser — and Sophia Bush are spearheading an effort called Win Both Seats, which is raising money for “black and brown” community organizers who are getting out the minority vote in Georgia.

Harold & Kumar star Kal Penn recently teamed up with Kamala Harris’ sister to urge South Asian voters in Georgia to cast their ballots for Democrats on January 5.

Stars have also been pouring money into the Georgia race. Actors George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Will Smith have all given money to help Georgia Democrats.

