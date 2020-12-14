‘Family Guy’ Skewers Trans Ideology With Woke Gender Neutral Nativity Scene

The often subversive and always politically incorrect animated FOX series Family Guy set its sights on transgender ideology last weekend skewering the movement with a politically correct Christmas nativity scene.

In the episode entitled “The First No L,” family patriarch Peter — voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane — is seen setting up the family nativity scene in the front yard. Instead of your average Jesus, Mary, and baby Jesus, Peter broke out a politically correct, gender-neutral display.

As he set up the crèche, Peter described his characters:

All right, time to put up the 2020 Christmas decorations. First, ethnically-accurate Jesus goes right here next to Father Mary and Mother Josephine, followed closely by the three genderless Wise People on their Bird Scooters, Tig Notaro for some reason, and of course, the Little Drummer Them. Because God forbid, we call a boy a boy.

Jesus has two mothers, the Little Drummer Boy is not a boy, the Wise Men can’t be men, and gay comedian Tig Notaro makes an appearance “for some reason.” If that isn’t gender-neutral, what is?

The segment ends, though, with a jab at white men when Peter is questioned over the PC’d crèche, and he replies, “I don’t like what the world is! I’m white. When’s it gonna be our turn?”

Watch below:

Regardless, the poke at gender identity isn’t the first time the series has taken a jab at the left. While the show generally comes from a leftward perspective — a recent episode portrayed President Trump and Melania hanging themselves in prison — Family Guy does sometimes go after left-wing shibboleths.

The series has often been labeled as “transphobic” by leftists, for instance. In an episode from October of last year, for instance, transgender permissiveness was slammed. A transgender character was scolded in public but replied, “That’s OK, I’m transgender.” The scolder then backed off and replied, “Oh, I had no idea. Do whatever you want all of the time.”

The show was also slammed for digging on gays too often, prompting the producers to promise to back off such jabs and to be “more inclusive.”

