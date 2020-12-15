Matthew McConaughey Says Cancel Culture, Attacks on Freedom of Speech Are Fueled by ‘Illiberals’: It’s ‘Sort of Unconstitutional’

Actor Matthew McConaughey is again calling out liberals who he says “completely illegitimize” conservatives, drive cancel culture in a way that’s “sort of unconstitutional.” Many liberals, The Gentlemen star says, are being “cannibalized” by illiberals.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, the 51-year-old Oscar-winner called for a greater sense of unity between both sides of the political divide.

“You need liberals, what I don’t think we need is the illiberals and what I don’t think that some liberals see is that they’re often being cannibalized by the illiberals,” McConaughey said. “The extreme left and the extreme right completely illegitimize the other side, the liberal and the conservative side which we need in certain places.”

“The two extremes illegitimize those two sides, or they exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense – and that’s not fair when either side does that,” he continued.

McConaughey also weighed in on the decline of freedom of speech in the modern world, arguing the breakdown of dialogue and cancel culture goes against the spirit of the constitution.

“Where the waterline’s going to land on this freedom of speech, and what we allow and what we don’t and where this cancel culture goes, where that waterline lands is a very interesting place that we’re engaged in right now as a society because we haven’t found the right spot.”

“I would argue to say we don’t even have true confrontation right now. True confrontation at least gives some validation to the opposing point of view or legitimizes the opposing point of view.”

“You’ve got to have confrontation to have unity, I think we can all agree on that, and that’s when a democracy works really well,” he continued. “Right now, we don’t have true confrontation because we don’t even give legitimacy to an opposing point of view, we give no validation to it, we make that view persona non grata. In a way, it’s sort of unconstitutional.’

The True Detective and Sing 2 star, who has been touted as a possible future governor of Texas, has been more outspoken about his political views. Earlier this month, McConaughey called out the “arrogant” attitude of many on the far-left who “condescend and patronize” conservatives.

“On the far left, there is a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent,” he said in an interview with fellow actor Russell Brand. “Many people, I’m sure you saw it, in our industry, when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that it was actually real. Some of them were in absolute denial.”

