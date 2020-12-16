Cartoon Network Tells Children There Are ‘Many Gender Identities Beyond Girl and Boy’

Cartoon Network, a children’s TV network available to some 85 million U.S. households, promoted radical gender ideology in a social media post this week, encouraging children to focus on “normalizing” and “respecting” preferred gender pronouns and asserting that that are “many genders beyond ‘girl’ or ‘boy.'”

“Here’s to not only normalizing gender pronouns, but respecting them, too. Whether you use he/she/them or something else, we acknowledge and LOVE you!” the TV network wrote to its nearly 936,000 Twitter followers, providing a series of comic strips to further explain the leftist talking points.

One of the comic strips instructed children to refrain from assuming that they know an individual’s gender by judging his or her appearance. The comic strip also told its viewers and followers that there are “many gender identities beyond ‘girl’ or ‘boy.'”

“Some people don’t identify as any gender!” the network exclaimed, with one of the comic characters using “ze/zir” as an example of various gender pronouns.

Another comic showed two characters telling a girl who “thought there was only” two gender identities that their pronouns were “they/them.”

“I’m Alex! Mine are they/them too! I feel seen,” one of the characters said.

“Using someone’s pronouns shows respect. We all need to be seen and loved for who we are,” the final comic strip concluded.

Cartoon Network also provided a link to a toolkit compiled by the National Black Justice Coalition titled “Words Matter.” Creators of the toolkit said that it was designed specifically to “demand an end to the violence against Black women and girls.”

“The first way to protect, uplift, and empower Black women and girls is to deconstruct and unpack the way violent and oppressive language is used against Black women and girls. The time is now to create a world in which Black women and girls can live full, healthy, and happy lives,” the toolkit read, urging readers to include “all Black cisgender, transgender, women and girls” when referring to “women and girls.”

The guide also provided a series of words and phrases that should be off-limits. These phrases include “biological sex,” “female(s),” “gender dysphoria,” “lifestyle,” “sexual preference,” and “sexual reassignment surgery.”

President-elect Joe Biden is among politicians who hope to advance radical gender ideology, planning to “grant transgender children access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in federally-funded schools according to their gender identity,” as Breitbart News reported.

An October Spry Strategies survey revealed that a majority of likely voters disapprove of policies related to “gender identity.”

And just like that, she spoke 🇺🇸🎉 Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris on your historic win! Kamala is the first woman, first African-American, and first South Asian-American to serve as the VP of the United States!#powerpuffgirls #VicePresidentHarris pic.twitter.com/0VxnCLKTY9 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) November 8, 2020

The Cartoon Network has veered increasingly into politics of late. Last month, Cartoon Network heaped praised on and promoted failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), giving them both their own Powerpuff Girl characters.