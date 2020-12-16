Celebrities Praise Tom Cruises Scolding ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew for Violating Coronavirus Rules

Tom Cruise’s recent rant heard ’round the world, where he scolded crew members for breaking social distancing rules while working on the Europe set of Mission: Impossible drew praise from fellow celebrities and media.

“I understand why he did it — he’s not wrong at all about that,” said George Clooney to Howard Stern on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t have done it that big. You’re in a position of power and it’s tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he’s absolutely right about that.”

“And, you know, if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and have to be responsible. It’s just not my style to, you know, to take everybody to task that way,” added Clooney, who went on to lecture America to “put a fucking mask on.”

“I’ve never liked him more! Can I just blast this at the supermarket?” tweeted actress Hilarie Burton of Cruise’s rant.

“Tom Cruise is correct here FYI,” wrote actor Josh Gad. “Sorry/Not sorry.”

“The Tom Cruise rant is Hundred points symbol and also has been playing in my head on a loop since March,” commented actress Paula Pell.

Actress Patti Murin had a slightly different take, as she used the Tom Cruise rant as an opportunity to complain about sexism.

“Imagine the backlash if it had been any woman at all yelling and screaming instead of Tom Cruise,” wrote Murin.

“If I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone,” Cruise can be heard saying on leaked audio published by The U.S. Sun. Cruise was addressing crew members who were standing within six feet of each other, looking at a computer screen, according to a report by.

Listen Below:

“And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever fucking do it again,” added Cruise, leaving fifty Warner Bros. Studios staff members stunned by the outburst. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” shouted Cruise. “I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you mother fuckers!”

“I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone,” the actor continued. “And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you, don’t you ever fucking do it again. That’s it. No apologies,” added Tom Cruise, who has reportedly taken it upon himself to enforce strict social-distancing rules during filming, which is taking place in Britain. “I have told you, and now I want it, and if you do it, you’re out! We are not shutting this fucking movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone.”

The latest Mission Impossible movie has reportedly experienced delays after twelve people on set in Italy were said to have tested positive in October, resulting in up to 150 extras being told not to go to Venice to shoot scenes after health authorities traced contacts of those who had tested positive.

After returning to set two weeks ago, Cruise has made it his mission to ensure that there are no more delays. Cruise has even personally paid £500,000 for an old cruise ship for the cast and crew to isolate on.

“Tom has taken it upon himself, along with the health and safety department, to try to force the safety precautions, with a view to keeping the film running,” said one source to The U.S. Sun. “He does daily rounds to make sure that everything is set up appropriately, that people are behaving and working as safely as they can. He is very proactive when it comes to safety.”

Over the summer, Norway exempted Cruise and the rest of the crew from its coronavirus-related rules, allowing them to enter the country to film scenes without facing any quarantine requirements, regardless of their previous destinations.

