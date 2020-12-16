Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Brings Back DVF Suede Coat for Christmas Visit to Children’s Hospital

First Lady Melania Trump visited children at the Children’s National Hospital for her annual Christmas season visit, bringing back an old fashion favorite.

Melania Trump greeted a handful of children as she read the book “Oliver the Ornament Meets Marley and Joan and Abbey.” Mrs. Trump’s reading was broadcast to children in their rooms across the hospital.

For the occasion, Mrs. Trump wore a timeless green suede coat by Diane Von Furstenberg that features slanted pockets, a wide lapel, and a matching belt. Mrs. Trump paired the coat with dark green Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Had a wonderful visit with the courageous children, families & dedicated hospital professionals @ChildrensNatl. It was a pleasure to read an inspiring Christmas story & play a fun game safely w the children. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/kcKgjO5aCq — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 16, 2020

Loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that the coat was previously worn by Mrs. Trump in July 2017 when she arrived in Warsaw, Poland for the first time as First Lady. Her arrival in the ensemble was greeted by rave reviews by even her critics in the fashion establishment.

At the time, Mrs. Trump wrapped a green and gold Hermès scarf around her neck for a 1970s-inspired edge and donned black leather Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Watch below:

