Video: Rapper Lil Nas X Tells Pregnant Fan to ‘Get Rid of It’

Rapper Lil Nas X told a pregnant fan to “get rid of it” during an online Q&A with his 6.3 million Instagram followers.

The Grammy-winner, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, invited his millions of fans to send him questions as he responded to a select few on the social media site. One fan replied, “I think i’m pregnant…”

The “Old Town Road” singer responded with a grin and said “congratulations” before adding, “get rid of it.”

Watch below:

It remains unclear if the rapper was seriously suggesting that his fan “get rid” of her child or if the remark was made in jest. However, Live Action, a pro-life organization, tweeted about the “F9mily” artist’s remark, prompting a sarcastic response from the 21-year-old rapper.

“no one cares, ratio,” Lil Was X responded, promoting his latest song “HOLIDAY.”

The rapper discussed the debate between pro-lifers and pro-choicers during an appearance on the Nitty Gritty podcast last year, boiling it down to moral, legal, and religious arguments.

Pro-lifers, he said, consider a fetus “a human being and [it] therefore has rights.”

“Now I get the rationale. It makes sense in theory, but in execution, it’s just — the fetus doesn’t even know it exists,” Lil Was X concluded, adding that it’s “just weird the way they think about it like that.”