Plus-Size Model Paloma Elsesser Breaks Down After Seeing Herself on Vogue Cover

Plus-size model Paloma Elsesser broke down in tears after seeing herself on the cover of Vogue magazine for the first time. The moment was captured on video, which showed Elsesser unveiling the Vogue magazine on a video call with her mother and grandmother, who both express how proud they are of her.

“I’m really nervous, my heart’s beating out of my chest,’ Elsesser said before unwrapping a package that contained the Vogue issue. “I’m, like, shaking.”

A speechless Elsesser is then seen breaking down in tears upon seeing herself on the magazine cover wearing what appears to be a sheer, drenched dress. The model turned the magazine around to face the camera so that her mother and grandmother could see it.

“Oh my gosh, beautiful!” exclaimed Elsesser’s mother.

“Praise the Lord! So proud of you, baby,” said Elsesser’s grandmother.

Elsesser posed for Annie Leibovitz for the magazine cover, and was styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson — which makes it the first Vogue cover to ever to be styled by a black woman, according to the Daily Mail.

“This is a huge moment for you, it’s a moment for so many,” said Elsesser’s mother.

“Thank you, mommy,” the model replied. “This wouldn’t even be a thing — thank you, grandma, for providing us with the love and care that has framed all of us to be how we are.”

‘That’s my girl!’ said her grandma.

“That’s my baby girl on the cover of Vogue,” added Elsesser’s mother.

