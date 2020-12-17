Actress Sam Frost Breaks Down in Tears and Begs Fans to Use Correct Gender Pronouns: ‘It’s Basic Respect’

Australian actress Sam Frost posted a tearful message to her 567,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, begging them to “use correct pronouns” after stumbling upon a social media post from someone who purportedly said “nasty comments about pronouns and non-binary gender identity.”

“Why using the correct pronouns matters,” the Home and Away star began, explaining that she came across the comments from an individual she grew up with. “It completely broke my heart, I was deeply affected by it,” she said, explaining that she “can’t think about it without crying.”

“It’s important to use correct pronouns, because firstly, it’s basic respect. Secondly, because it means every single person walking around this earth feels seen, understood, included and valued. Why should anyone have to hide or feel shamed for who they are?? We are all equals. We all deserve to feel loved, to feel kindness, to be accepted.. exactly the way we are,” Frost continued. “To all my beautiful L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ friends, I love you. I see you. I will always support you. And I promise I’ll do my very best to continue to learn, grow and educate myself, and others around me.. so you always feel safe, loved & included. Keep shining your light so bright.”

The former Bachelor Australia star is hardly the only high-profile entertainment figure to publicly support the left’s radical gender ideology. The agenda has hit the mainstream, with children’s TV networks, such as Cartoon Network, incorporating the talking points on social media platforms.

In a social media post this week, Cartoon Network explicitly encouraged children to focus on “normalizing” and “respecting” preferred gender pronouns, telling kids that there are “many genders beyond ‘girl’ or ‘boy.’”

The network also linked to a toolkit compiled by the National Black Justice Coalition, which provided a list of hurtful phrases and words to avoid, including “biological sex,” “female(s),” “gender dysphoria,” “lifestyle,” “sexual preference,” and “sexual reassignment surgery.”

Earlier this month, Nasdaq followed suit in promoting the radical agenda, effectively erasing the reality of biological women by pressing listed companies to diversify by hiring a director who merely “self-identifies as female.”