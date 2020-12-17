‘Top Chef’ Star Padma Lakshmi Hosting Georgia Runoff Fundraiser for Stacey Abrams’ Voter Group

Control of the U.S. Senate will come down to the outcome of the two Senate runoff races in Georgia. With the Senate majority leadership within his reach, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has declared, “Now we take Georgia, and then we change America.” Now Top Chef host and Joe Biden backer Padma Lakshmi is set to host a celebrity packed event to boost a progressive voter group founded by Stacey Abrams.

Stars from Alicia Keys to Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, W. Kamau Bell, Wanda Sykes, and others are slated to appear at what is being touted as a virtual comedy show, which will benefit the liberal organizations VotePeach.com and Stacey Abrams’s FairFight, groups that claim to fight “voter suppression.”

We're back, baby! 🍑 This Thursday I'm throwing our 3rd Annual Comedy Show to benefit @fairfightaction's work in the Georgia Runoff Election! So many talented people gave their time and it's going to be our best show yet! Watch it Thurs 12/17 at 9pm ET: https://t.co/vj1S5jjVYy pic.twitter.com/5qqLZv0AMi — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) December 15, 2020

During the primaries, Padma Lakshmi was an outspoken Joe Biden critic, but was a huge fan of Kamala Harris, who eventually became Biden’s vice-presidential running mate. Lakshmi’s Twitter feed is filled with name calling and attacks on right of center people as well as Donald Trump, not to mention attacks on the two GOP senators from Georgia.

The Top Chef host is far from the only member of the Hollywood entertainment community flooding into Georgia to convince Georgians to vote for the candidates that those in Hollywood, California, support.

A growing number of left-wing actors and entertainers are jumping in to support radical Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff including Will Smith, George Clooney, Mandy Moore, Debra Messing, John Cusack, Jon Cryer, Kerry Washington, Josh Gad, and many more.

Indeed, on the day before Lakshmi’s Democrat fundraiser, Actress turned activist Alyssa Milano, Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones, and Supernatural star Mischa Collins joined candidates Warnock and Ossoff in a live chat on Periscope to push their campaigns for U.S. Senate.

The full list of participants in Lakshmi’s virtual event includes Hasan Minhaj, Alicia Keys, Mike Birbiglia, Sarah Silverman, Phoebe Robinson, Andy Cohen, W. Kamau Bell, Tituss Burgess, John Early, Amber Ruffin, Nikki Glaser, Patton Oswalt, Jordan Firstman, Dulce Sloan, Joel Kim Booster, Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington, Ayo Edebiri, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Chelsea Peretti, Caleb Hearon, Meg Stalter, Wandy Sykes, Aparna Nancherla and Jo Firestone, Michelle Buteau, Benito Skinner, Julio Torres, Patti Harrison, Mitra Jouhari, Naomi Ekperigin, and Roy Wood Jr. And musical performances will be added by King Princess, Brittany Howard, Perfume Genius, Aloe Blacc, Local Natives, Cautious Clay, and Waxahatchee.

