Jimmy Kimmel Says Mike Pence Doesn’t Deserve Covid Vaccine: ‘Save That Dose For Someone Else’

ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel trashed Vice President Mike Pence over his decision to receive the Pfizer vaccine for the coronavirus, arguing that Pence’s past skepticism over a second wave makes him unworthy of receiving the vaccine.

“Speaking of cold, white stuff, Mike Pence is expected to get his first of two Pfizer shots tomorrow,” Jimmy Kimmel said his opening monologue on Thursday, tasing aim at Pence and his wife Karen’s decision to take the vaccine to prove it is safe. “I guess the thinking is, if it’s good enough for America’s First Karen, it should be good enough for the rest of them too. But this is exciting for Mike Pence. Getting vaccinated is the only time Mother ever does shots with him.”

Watch below:

Kimmel then brought up how Pence, who remains the head of the White House COVID Task Force, wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal back in July entitled “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave,'” where he accused the media of stirring “panic” among the American public.

“So maybe save that dose for someone else,” the Live host and left-wing activist said. “The only cure Mike Pence should get right now is a bottle of Clorox and a heat lamp.”

Pence, meanwhile, successfully received the vaccine alongside his wife Karen and Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a televised White House event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Wednesday.

“The American people can be confident: We have one and perhaps within hours, two safe vaccines,” Pence said after his shot, a reference to the pending FDA approval of the separate Moderna’s vaccine. “Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning.”

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.