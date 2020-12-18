Kelly Loeffler Holding Georgia Rally with Country Star Travis Tritt, Senators Ted Cruz and Tim Scott

Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is set to hold a mega runoff election rally Friday with country music star Travis Tritt and fellow Republican Senators Tim Scott and Ted Cruz.

The control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance and Loeffler is running in the Georgia runoff elections next month to determine if the GOP will retain its control of the Senate, or if Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY) will “change America” as he claimed he and his party would if they take over the Senate in 2021.

Loeffler’s event will feature concert from the Anymore singer, Tritt, who will perform an outdoor concert starting at 3 p.m. on Friday outside the Adventure Outdoors guns and sporting goods store in Smyrna, Georgia.

Loeffler’s Freedom Rally will mark the first time that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz will appear in Georgia to assist his fellow senator’s election campaign.

Loeffler has received massive support from a number of elected officials, including Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw who recently tweeted that with the Georgia runoffs, “Everything is at stake,” Crenshaw added that “the last line of defense against socialist control of Congress.”

Everything is at stake. @Perduesenate and @KLoeffler are the last line of defense against socialist control of Congress. If you care about the future of this country, get out and vote in Georgia. https://t.co/Ug8rM36uOS — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 9, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence also took to the campaign trail in Georgia for Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue.

“I came here today with one message. It’s all about Georgia,” the vice president said during a visit to Columbus, Georgia, according to the .

“Let’s send a message to Chuck Schumer and those Washington Democrats,” Pence added. “We’re going keep Georgia. We’re going to save the Senate. And then we’re going to save America!”

Donald Trump, Jr., is also set to preparing to campaign for the Georgia senators.

The president’s son will host a “Defend the Majority” rally with both Loeffler and Perdue on Monday.

