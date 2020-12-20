Watch: Kylie Jenner Goes on Private Shopping Spree and Gets Shouted Down by Animal Rights Protestors

As much of Los Angeles remains under stay-at-home orders, Hollywood celebrity and fashion mogul Kylie Jenner reportedly went on a private shopping spree in Beverly Hills on Saturday, only to be confronted by a group of animal rights protestors who objected to the star’s affinity for fur and animal skin.

Kylie Jenner was leaving Moncler – a Rodeo Drive retailer that sells outerwear, some of which features fur linings — when the protestors descended on her, screaming “Shame on you,” “You’re a monster,” and “Animals are skinned alive,” according to a report from TMZ.

Watch below:

The group reportedly carried signs and attempted to block her Rolls-Royce as Jenner tried to leave the area.

The model and reality star also partook of a private shopping session at Balenciaga on Rodeo Drive, according to a separate report from DailyMail.com. The British outlet reported that Jenner had the Balenciaga store closed down for a private Christmas visit so she could shop in privacy.

Jenner was photographed leaving the stores wearing a mask and was accompanied by a male friend.

Much of Southern California remains under stay-at-home orders as coronavirus cases continue to soar throughout the area. The lockdowns have decimated many small businesses, especially restaurants and bars.

Earlier this month, L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti (D) ordered residents to stay in their homes and to “cancel everything.” “My message couldn’t be simpler,” the mayor said. “It’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it.”

