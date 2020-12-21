Antonio Sabato, Jr. Launches Conservative Film Company to Produce Movies that ‘Support Our Country’

Actor Antonio Sabato, Jr. is teaming up with singer Kaya Jones and other entertainment figures to create ConFlix Studios with the goal of producing films with conservative, pro-America themes.

“We are patriots who want to keep going and support our country, support our law enforcement, support the history of our country, the Constitution, the flag, our soldiers, and so much more,” Antonio Sabato, Jr. told The Kyle Olson Show this week.

Listen below:

Sabato Jr., whose acting career spans 30 years, with years-spanning appearances in General Hospital and more than 150 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, argued that the entertainment world has “moved away from supporting our country,” and he says his new media venture will create motion pictures and television shows that embrace classic American values.

ConFlix’s first project is Trail Blazers, a film he said is a western where God is fighting evil. Well-known conservative actors Scott Baio, Kevin Sorbo, Kristy Swanson, Stacey Dash, Dean Cain, Robert Wagner, and Deana Martin will star in the film, according to the company’s website.

Sabato Jr. said conservative entertainment consumers are “eagerly waiting for something new” and produce projects that “support our country, support our God, support our flag.”

He said he wants to make “movies about what happened to our president. Who’s going to do it if we don’t do it?”

The actor said many outspoken conservative actors have been blacklisted in Hollywood and his new company will give them the opportunity to continue working while expressing their support for President Donald Trump and their values.

Sabato Jr. spoke on behalf of Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2016, “and I was blacklisted in a matter of 24 hours because they have so much power,” he said. “They can decide if I go to work or not.”

Through his company, Sabato Jr. said he intended to bring back “the old, classic Hollywood with integrity and honor.”

Sabato Jr. asked listeners to sign up for the studio’s email list for updates and information on upcoming projects.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.