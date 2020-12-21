Van Morrison Slams Coronavirus Hypocrisy: Politicians ‘Haven’t Missed a Paycheck Since Lockdown Began’

Music icon Van Morrison is once again blasting mandatory coronavirus closures, noting that politicians “haven’t missed a paycheck” since the forced shutdowns began.

Van Morrison fired off a tweet on Monday criticizing political elites for their hypocrisy. “Remember, those who are shutting down our economy haven’t missed a paycheck since lockdown began. We are not in this together,” the Northern Ireland singer-songwriter wrote.

Remember, those who are shutting down our economy haven't missed a paycheck since lockdown began. We are not in this together. — Van Morrison (@vanmorrison) December 21, 2020

In a separate tweet, he also blasted the Northern Ireland Executive for failing the justify the lockdowns. “10 months on and the @niexecutive still hasn’t presented the science for the Northern Ireland lockdown,” he said.

10 months on and the @niexecutive still hasn't presented the science for the Northern Ireland lockdown. — Van Morrison (@vanmorrison) December 21, 2020

His tweets come as much of the U.K. prepares for the likelihood of Tier 4 lockdowns, which would force the closure of even more businesses and throw millions of people out of work.

Earlier this year, Van Morrison released three new singles in which he accused governments of “taking our freedom,” adding that “the new normal, is not normal.”

“No More Lockdown” features lyrics that slam government overreach. “No more lockdown / No more government overreach,” he sings in the chorus. “No more fascist bullies / Disturbing our peace.”

Van Morrison recently teamed up with Eric Clapton for “Stand and Deliver,” another song that criticizes coronavirus lockdowns. Proceeds from sales of the song are going to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which provides financial help to musicians impacted by the Chinese virus and the subsequent forced closures.

