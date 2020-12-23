Actor Kirk Cameron is taking criticism for sponsoring an outdoor Christmas carol singing event at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California.

Cameron posted a video about the event on his Instagram page featuring a video of up to 100 people of all ages, many without masks, singing Christmas tunes. The event was held right next to the coronavirus testing center outside the mall, according to KABC.

The event was apparently held despite new waves of lockdowns by authorities in the county and state.

Mall officials slammed the Growing Pains actor’s event, calling it “irresponsible,” and added that they did not authorize the Christmas celebration.

“The event occurring at The Oaks at this moment is a non-sanctioned event,” the mall’s representative said.

We do not condone this irresponsible – yet constitutionally protected – peaceful protest event planned. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue. — The Oaks (@ShopTheOaks) December 23, 2020

“We continue to share our community’s concerns over these irresponsible – yet constitutionally protected – events and have law enforcement on property. We reached out to the organizer to ask that the event be moved,” the mall rep said.

Cameron’s previous Christmas singing gathering outside the mall was called “unchristian” by Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Pena.

“Liberty and freedom are very fragile, and they come with great responsibility. Continuing to hold large gatherings and ignoring all guidelines, I feel, is unchristian,” Bill-de la Pena exclaimed.

For his part, Cameron labeled the caroling events “peaceful protest” after officials unconstitutionally shuttered churches across the Golden State.

“I’m getting ready to go out in 38 minutes, it’s T-38 minutes for our Christmas caroling peaceful protest,” Cameron said on Instagram. “We are going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas songs to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our savior.”

It appears that Cameron, who has spent years working in Christian films, met with disapproval from his on-screen Growing Pains sister, Tracey Gold. Gold urged Cameron to “wear a mask” and stay home.

Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove. I’m worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later. ❤️ 😷 — Tracey Gold (@TheTraceyGold) December 16, 2020

